Sri Lanka sends 2 ministers to Russia for oil amid crisis

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is sending two ministers to Russia to negotiate for fuel — one of the necessities nearly exhausted amid the Indian Ocean island nation’s economic collapse. The development comes as Washington and its allies aim to cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Since the invasion in late February, global oil prices have skyrocketed, sparking a number of countries to seek out Russian crude, which is being offered at a steep discount. In a recent interview with the AP, Sri Lanka’s prime minister said the country would try to buy from other sources, but may be compelled to turn to Russia again.