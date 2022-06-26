Poland’s leader rejects West views on transgender issues

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative ruling party leader has challenged what he described as Western views on LGBTQ rights. Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski spoke at a rally in Grudziadz, a city in northern Poland. He described a theoretical situation in which a person named Wladyslaw, which is traditionally a male name, comes to work asking to be called Zosia, a traditionally female name. And then he said, “And according to what we are recommended from the West that everyone should obey it,” His party has in recent years used anti-LGBTQ rhetoric while campaigning, and Poland has elections next year.