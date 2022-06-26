Arrests in Istanbul as LGBTQ marchers try to defy Pride ban

ISTANBUL (AP) — Dozens of people have been detained in central Istanbul after city authorities banned an LGBTQ Pride march Turkey previously was one of the few Muslim-majority countries to allow Pride marches. But the country’s largest city has banned the march since 2015. Large crowds nonetheless gather every year to mark the end of Pride Month. Organizers said more thn 100 people were arrested on Sunday. Images on social media showed people being frisked and loaded onto buses, including at least one news photographer. A journalists’ union says “many” were beaten by police.