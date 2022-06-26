4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Part of the wooden stands have collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and injuring hundreds. Authorities said the disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls. Videos show a multi-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed. Regional health authorities said 322 people had gone to hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. President Iván Duque said there would be an investigation.