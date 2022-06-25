Two months of waiting, and finally a Supreme Court ruling

By The Associated Press

And so, the interminable wait after the leak of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade has come to an end — nearly two months in which abortion and all of its complexities have been have been hashed and rehashed, while the U.S. Supreme Court was silent. Throughout, much of the focus was on who would suffer the most if abortion was widely illegal. Women in many places were already forced to travel long distances to undergo the procedure, and children in the states with the toughest abortion laws got the least support from states. Both sides waited, some with fear, others with expectations, for the decision that arrived Friday.