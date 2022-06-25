Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion is a worrying setback that could lead to the removal of other rights Americans have. Trudeau calls the court’s decision “horrific” and voiced the concern that LGBTQ advocates fear, that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry. He says it is a reminder that he has to stand up for the rights of all.