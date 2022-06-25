Ecuador’s government lifts state of emergency amid protests

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has lifted a state of emergency he’d imposed in six provinces amid an Indigenous-led strike, a surprise move that comes as lawmakers in the National Assembly hear an opposition petition to remove him from office. The decision to end the state of emergency followed an initial meeting between government officials and Ecuador’s largest Indigenous organization, which began the strike two weeks ago to demand gasoline prices be cut, price controls be imposed on agricultural products and a larger budget be set for education. National Assembly President Virgilio Saquicela said a commission would be formed to facilitate dialogue to end the strike.