Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing 4

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say that a Russian military cargo plane has crashed, killing four crewmembers and leaving several others injured. The heavylift Il-76 cargo plane went down Friday in the southwestern Ryazan region. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the plane suffered an engine problem, forcing the crew to crash-land it on the ground. The regional administration said that four of its crew were killed and a further five were injured when the plane slammed into a field just outside the city of Ryazan. Officials said that those injured were hospitalized in grave condition. The four-engine Il-76 was designed in the 1970s and has served as the main heavylift cargo plane for the Soviet and Russian air force.