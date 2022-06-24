New Summer Solstice parade route impacts street parking and Saturday Farmers’ Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the new Summer Solstice parade route in Santa Barbara, there will be impacts to the Farmers' Market and several blocks in downtown where the festive performers appear.

The parade starts at noon Saturday.

The route begins a short distance from the Solstice workshop headquarters on Ortega Street at Garden Street.

Floats and performers will gather at Santa Barbara Street and Ortega Street and begin moving up towards their festival site at Alameda Park on Sola Street.

The parade has been moved to this route because State Street, the normal path has been converted to a promenade with outside dining areas.

Those who are planning to view the parade from the curb line can find spots on every block but unlike the normal route on State Street the capacity will be less.

The Farmers' Market takes place Saturday mornings in a city parking lot on Cota Street at Santa Barbara Street. The one-way section on Santa Barbara Street will be converted to a lane in each direction with police traffic controls to assist drivers in and out of the market parking lot on the EDD property.

Over the years, the parade has been an economic boost for the city with large crowds not only in the area of the parade route, but many regional events will be taking place. Decorations have been encouraged at local businesses and special flags are flying on State Street.

