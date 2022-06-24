Former Brazil player Richarlyson says he is bisexual

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil and Sao Paulo midfielder Richarlyson says he is bisexual. He is the first player from a Brazilian top-flight team to say he’s bisexual. The 39-year-old Richarlyson played two matches for Brazil in 2008. He was part of Sao Paulo’s squad that won the 2005 Club World Cup against Liverpool. The midfielder also won three national titles for the club. Ricky, as fans used to call him, was also in Atletico Mineiro’s Copa Libertadores winning squad in 2013.