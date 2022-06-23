Woman who had miscarriage on Malta trip can’t get abortion

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A pregnant American woman who suffered an incomplete partial miscarriage while vacationing in Malta is getting airlifted to Spain for a procedure to prevent infection because Maltese law prohibits abortion under any circumstances. Jay Weeldreyer told The Associated Press by phone from a hospital in the island nation on Thursday that his partner, 38-year-old Andrea Prudente, is at risk of a life-threatening infection if the fetal tissue isn’t promptly removed. He says the hospital is carefully monitoring Prudente but can’t surgically complete the miscarriage. Malta is the only European Union member nation that outlaws abortions for any reason. Contacted by The AP, Mater Dei Hospital said that privacy regulations prevented sharing patient information.