They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp were at a bit of a career crossroads when they manifested Marcel, a one-inch-tall seashell with a tiny voice and a big heart. Their short film went viral in 2010, and Hollywood came calling. It was anything but an easy or straightforward path to the big screen, however. In the 12 years since that moment of inspiration, Slate and Fleischer-Camp were married and divorced. And they’d quickly come to realize that what they wanted out of a Marcel movie and what the big Hollywood studios wanted were very different things.