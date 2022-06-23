State Dept. to pay 6-figure sums to Havana Syndrome victims

By MATTHEW LEE and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is preparing to compensate victims of mysterious brain injuries colloquially known as “Havana Syndrome” with six-figure payments, according to officials and congressional aides. Current and former State Department staff and their families who suffered from “qualifying injuries” will receive payments of between roughly $100,000 and $200,000 each, the officials and aide said. They spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the expected publication next week of the State Department’s plan. Specific amounts will be determined by the extent and severity of the victims’ injuries, which have included brain damage not limited to vertigo, cognitive damage and eyesight and hearing problems.