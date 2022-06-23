Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine

By JOHN LEICESTER and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s military captured two villages in eastern Ukraine and vied for control of a key highway as part of a grueling offensive. The Ukrainian military hoped to gain an advantage with the arrival of powerful U.S. multiple-launch rocket systems. The capture of the villages came as part of a blistering campaign to capture the last cities in the embattled Donbas region still in Ukrainian hands. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that Russian forces had advanced miles since Sunday toward the city of Lysychansk and Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from some areas. The Russian military controls about 95% of one of the Donbas’ provinces and about half of the other.