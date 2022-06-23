Prosecutors seek 15 years for former ‘Cheer’ star Harris

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. Attorneys for Harris are seeking a sentence of six years. Harris, 22, of suburban Naperville, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of receiving child pornography and traveling with the intention to engage in illegal sexual conduct. He is due to be sentenced July 6. The prosecutor submitted a sentencing memo late Wednesday.