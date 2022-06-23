Prosecutor: 4 police, up to 8 suspects killed in west Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in western Mexico say four police were shot to death after being lured into an ambush and as many as eight suspects were killed in a gunbattle with other police who rushed to the scene. The chief prosecutor of the western state of Jalisco says four municipal policemen in the city of El Salto responded to a call late Wednesday about armed men at a house. He says that gunmen inside opened fire on the arriving officers, some of whom were dragged into the home and killed. The prosecutor’s office says nine bodies were found at the house — the four police officers and five suspected gunmen. They say three more bodies — two men and a woman — were found at a property nearby.