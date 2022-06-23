Paris Fashion Week blurs line between runway and performance

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Blurring the line between fashion and performance, the Japanese house of Issey Miyake for Homme Plisse used a troupe of acrobats who contorted, danced and seemingly courted death for a spectacular Paris Fashion Week men’s show. In eye-popping hues inspired by flowers and vases, models mingled with performers inside the newly renovated La Poste du Louvre for this unusual and sensitive showcase of fashion through dance. The fashion itself was soft in comparison. Gradual curves at the neck and midriff, emulated the shapes of vases with a nice weight that produced a dynamic silhouette. Elsewhere, American designer Rick Owens delved into the ancient world, after a stay in Egypt and visit to the Temple of Edfu on the Nile.