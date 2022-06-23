Nigerians blame fuel shortage on Ukraine war, fixed prices

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is grappling with widespread fuel shortages that are forcing motorists to spend hours in lines to buy gas and causing prices to surge for transportation and basic commodities. Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused prices to import fuel go up by more than 100%, but retailers complain they can only charge the price set by the government, causing them to operate at a loss. The government’s promises that the shortages will soon end have not improved the situation. Fuel retailers are pleading with the government to deregulate the market to allow them set their own prices. But the Nigerian government this week insisted that the pump price must remain the same.