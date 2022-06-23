Myanmar says Suu Kyi held alone in new prison quarters

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military has confirmed that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to a prison where she will have quarters separate from other detainees. Suu Kyi was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, when the army seized power from her elected government. She has been held for most of the past year at an undisclosed location in the capital Naypyitaw, generally believed to be on a military base. Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun announced that Suu Kyi is being held separately at Naypyitaw’s prison in “well-kept” circumstances. A legal official familiar with Suu Kyi’s situation said she is in a newly constructed building with three policewomen whose duty is to assist her. She is being tried tried on multiple charges, including corruption.