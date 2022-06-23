Lawsuit filed over deputy’s fatal shooting of Arkansas teen

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of an unarmed Arkansas teenager fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop has filed a federal lawsuit over the teen’s death. The family of Hunter Brittain filed the lawsuit Thursday against Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, and the Lonoke County sheriff on the one-year anniversary of the 17-year-old’s killing. Davis was convicted in March of negligent homicide in Brittain’s death but has appealed that ruling. The lawsuit accuses Davis and Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley of violating the teen’s constitutional rights. It seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial.