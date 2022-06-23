Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has pushed a bipartisan gun violence bill to the brink of passage. It voted Thursday to halt a Republican filibuster against the measure, clearing the way for Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings. Republicans for years have used filibusters, or procedural delays, to derail Democratic efforts to curb firearms. But after last month’s mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable. It took nearly a month of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement.