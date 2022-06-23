Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only. During a Thursday hearing in the couple’s child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.” Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall” his ex-wife.