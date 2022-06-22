Widespread strikes disrupt services in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A strike by government workers in North Macedonia has disrupted services over a pay dispute between unions and the country’s center-left government fueled by high inflation. Police associations, health care workers, municipal employees and others joined Wednesday’s strike,. It left essential services running with emergency staffing levels. The National Federation of Trade Unions in North Macedonia is demanding pay increase for public sector workers after inflation increased for a ninth straight month in May to reach a 14-year high of 11.9%. The average monthly wage in the country is around 480 euros ($500).