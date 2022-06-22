Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the UK

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson Prince William have paid tribute to Britain’s Caribbean immigrants for their “profound contribution” to the U.K. The royals’ tribute came as a national monument was unveiled in London to celebrate the migrants’ work to help rebuild Britain after the devastation of World War II. William and his wife, Kate, unveiled the statue, which depicts a man, woman and child standing atop suitcases. In his speech, William highlighted the racism faced by thousands who journeyed to Britain in the post-war years. In a written message, signed Elizabeth R., the queen said the new statue was a “fitting thank you” to the migrants.