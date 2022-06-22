N. Korea’s talks of new army duties suggest nuke deployment

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military leaders have discussed assigning additional operational duties to front-line army units. The discussions suggest North Korea may want to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un and other top officers at a key military meeting Wednesday discussed changing operation plans and enhancing the capabilities of the border army units. Analysts expect a nuclear test, which would be North Korea’s seventh, to take place after the military meeting. South Korea recently said North Korea has finished preparation for its first nuclear test in five years.