Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth

By PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS and COSTAS KANTOURIS

Associated Press

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say a woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling with other migrants from nearby Turkey. A coast guard official said 29 Eritreans were spotted during a patrol near the eastern Greek island of Lesbos. One of the women had just given birth. They were also rescued and taken to Lesbos with the mother and baby receiving treatment in hospital.