Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — For the first major collection of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear season, Givenchy’s models walked on water. A giant font filled with milky-white water and frothing mist in the courtyard of the Ecole Militaire served as a fluid runway where models, often bare-chested and in waterproof footwear, stomped and splashed toward a blinding set light. Matthew M. Williams clearly wanted to make a splash in his first standalone menswear show since being appointed in 2020. But did the American designer dive deep enough? Here are some highlights of Wednesday’s spring-summer 2023 shows: