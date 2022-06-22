Skip to Content
Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge on Wednesday that he takes full responsibility for his actions and “was caught up in a moment.”

The Republican from Prichard, West Virginia, was sworn in as a member of the state’s House of Delegates just weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

