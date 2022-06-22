Chile meets controversy in remaking the role of first lady

SANTIAGO (AP) — Chile’s new left-leaning government is doing away with the office of the first lady as part of its effort to transform a role that both the president and his partner have characterized as archaic. The government said Wednesday that the first lady will now be known as the “sociocultural coordinator of the republic’s presidency.” The title marks a backtracking from a decree earlier in the week that said the office once known as “the first lady’s Cabinet” would be changed to “Irina Karamanos’ Cabinet,” using the name of the president’s partner. That move drew accusations from members of the opposition that the government of trying to personalize an institutional role.