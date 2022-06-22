As Prince Charles anchors Commonwealth, challenges ahead

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Prince Charles has become the first British royal to visit Rwanda, representing Queen Elizabeth II as the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth at a summit where both the 54-nation bloc and the monarchy face uncertainty. Royal historian Ed Owens says the 73-year-old heir to the British throne may find that “on taking over the headship of the Commonwealth, he finds himself in charge of a rapidly disintegrating organization.” The Commonwealth struggles to carve out a strong identity. It faces criticism for not doing enough to look after the economic interests of poorer members, including Rwanda itself.