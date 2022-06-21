UN biodiversity summit moved from China over COVID-19 policy

BEIJING (AP) — A United Nations summit on biodiversity will be held in Canada instead of China, the second major international event to be moved from China because of its strict anti-coronavirus policies. China’s environment ministry says the meeting will be held in December in Montreal. It says the decision was made “after comprehensively considering the pandemic situation at home and abroad.” China has stuck to a strict “zero-COVID” policy that has limited international visitors and repeatedly locked down parts or all of cities to stamp out any outbreak. The approach is increasingly at odds with other major countries that have loosened restrictions and moved toward living with the disease.