Two women still hospitalized after brutal attack in China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say two victims remain hospitalized 11 days after a group assault in northern China that sparked nationwide outrage. They also announced Tuesday the firing of one police official and an investigation into how local police handle criminal cases. Four women were brutally beaten after one of them rejected a man’s advances at a barbecue restaurant on June 10 in the city of Tangshan in Hebei province. The assault was captured on video, raising concern about public safety and the mistreatment of women in society. Nine suspects have been arrested.