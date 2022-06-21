Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 3:05 pm

Top court: Kansas Constitution allows partisan redistricting

By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ highest court has declared that the state constitution does not prohibit partisan gerrymandering. The justices split 4-3 Tuesday in explaining their reasons for previously upholding a Republican congressional redistricting law. The state Supreme Court issued only a brief opinion last month in approving the new congressional map. The new map makes it harder for Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection in her Kansas City-area district. It also moves the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence into a district with conservative western and central Kansas. The court’s majority said the Kansas Constitution permits legislators to consider partisan factors in redistricting.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Skip to content