Santa Barbara County Public Health provides safety COVID tips for travelers as cases continue to rise

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Summer traveling is ramping up this year, and Santa Barbara County Public Health is asking the community to be cautious as COVID cases continue to rise.

As of Tuesday morning, the department reports 108 new COVID cases, 839 active cases, one death, and 25 hospitalizations in the county.

Director Van Do-Reynoso said it is best to know how contagious the city you're traveling to is.

"Continue wearing their mask when they are indoors or in crowded situations and maintained their distance," said Do-Reynoso.