IRS erases last season’s backlog, but still faces 2022 crush

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service says that it will have erased its backlog of last season’s tax returns by the end of this week. And with 143 million returns from this year’s tax season processed, agency officials say there’s a greater likelihood of being caught up on processing all returns by the end of this year. The agency has faced a well-publicized backlog of tens of millions of tax returns and clogged customer service phone systems. The IRS says more than twice as many returns await processing compared to a typical year at this point in the calendar year.