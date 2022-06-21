Indonesian leader to travel to Russia, Ukraine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to meet the leaders of Russia and Ukraine following the Group of Seven summit in Germany later this month. Indonesia’s foreign minister says Widodo will travel to Kyiv and Moscow after attending the G-7 summit in the Bavarian village of Elmau on June 26-27. He says his trip shows concern for the food crisis caused by the war and its impact that is felt by all countries, especially developing and low-income countries. Widodo in April officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a summit of leading rich and developing nations, known as the Group of 20, on the resort island of Bali.