‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment

By YURAS KARMANAU, JOHN LEICESTER and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks are laying down a curtain of fire across areas of eastern Ukraine where pockets of resistance are denying Moscow full military control of the region. A regional official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “everything that can burn is on fire.” Russia’s war has caused alarm over food supplies from Ukraine to the rest of the world and gas supplies from Russia. It has also raised questions about security in Western Europe. The Russian military currently controls about 95% of the eastern Luhansk region. But Moscow has struggled for weeks to overrun it completely despite deploying additional troops and having a massive advantage in military assets.