Earl and Countess of Wessex to underscore UK-Cyprus ties

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Earl and Countess of Wessex have met with the president of Cyprus as part of a three-day visit to the former British colony to underscore close bilateral ties and to meet soldiers serving with a U.N. peacekeeping force and those stationed at two U.K. military bases. The Earl — the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip — and his wife were received Tuesday by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and his wife Andri at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Nicosia. Anastasiades was expected to discuss with the royal couple ways to bolster relations between the U.K. and Cyprus, where thousands of British expatriates live and many more visit as a popular vacation destination.