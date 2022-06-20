Pakistani prime minister appears in court in corruption case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appeared in court in connection with an old corruption case. His lawyer says the court on Monday granted Sharif exemption from further appearances in person in the hearings. The case dating back four years is related to Sharif’s alleged links to a multi-million dollar housing scam in the eastern city of Lahore. The lawyer described the proceedings as a “politically-motivated case,” adding that Sharif was implicated in the case falsely, by the government of his predecessor, Imran Khan. He said he hopes for a full acquittal.