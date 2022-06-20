Skip to Content
today at 12:12 pm
Published 12:04 pm

Local health care departments, hospitals weigh in on expanded vaccine eligibility for young children

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The FDA and CDC authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months and local health experts are preparing.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for emergency use in young children.

The White House has said vaccinations for younger children may begin this upcoming week.

At Lompoc Valley Medical Center, CEO Steve Popkin said health leaders took initiative and ordered 400 doses of the vaccine for that specific age group.

"It'll be available through Lompoc Health Pediatrician Offices once they are received," said Popkin. "WE expect those to be received sometime this week."

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

