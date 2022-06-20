Local businesses look forward to Solstice Santa Barbara set for Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the biggest summer events is right around the corner and local businesses can't wait.

The Summer Solstice, set to begin this Friday, has local businesses thrilled.

​The parade and festival is the largest event in Santa Barbara County, drawing crowds of over 100,000 spectators from around the world.

This will be the first time the event is bringing back the parade after COVID-19.

The celebration will involve a creative display of floats, giant puppets, whimsical costumes and masks.

Organizers say more than 1,000 people of all ethnic and economic backgrounds will participate in the parade.

​On Friday, the festival will showcase local talents with music, dance and performances.