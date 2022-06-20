Georgia runoffs to decide secretary of state, other nominees

By JEFF AMY and KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats were choosing their nominee for secretary of state in primary runoff elections. They’re voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results, making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Democrats will also be selecting candidates for lieutenant governor, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and two congressional seats. Republicans will be voting in three congressional races. That includes a rollicking runoff between Mike Collins and Vernon Jones in the 10th District east of Atlanta. There are also some state legislative races on the ballot.