China’s 1st Horn of Africa envoy offers to mediate in region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — China’s first special envoy to the Horn of Africa has offered to mediate in disputes in the region as Beijing seeks to strengthen its influence and protect its investments from conflict and other troubles. Xue Bing told a China-led peace conference in Ethiopia’s capital that he is “ready to provide mediation efforts for the peaceful settlement of disputes based on the will of countries in this region.” The strategic Horn of Africa region is anchored by Ethiopia, recently shaken by war that spread from its northern Tigray region. Ethiopia’s government didn’t immediately respond when asked if it would take up China’s offer.