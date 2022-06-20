China says it successfully intercepted a missile in flight

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has successfully intercepted a missile in flight, in a test of an anti-ballistic missile system that could improve its defenses as it presses its territorial claims. The Defense Ministry gave no details but says the test was purely defensive in nature. Missiles are a major component of China’s defense and are the backbone of a space program that has launched astronauts and components to the nation’s orbiting space station. The missile interception test comes as China has been escalating threats against the self-governing island of Taiwan. It has also been asserting its claims to much of the South China Sea.