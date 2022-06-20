6 people struck by a taxi that jumped the curb in New York City, NYPD says

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

A taxi cab jumped the curb and struck several people in central Manhattan in New York on Monday, sending six people to local hospitals, including three with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. at 1186 Broadway, near 29th Street, a few blocks from the Empire State Building.

While the NYPD highway collision team is investigating the cause of the incident, it appeared to be an accident, according to preliminary reports, Detective Francis Sammon told CNN.

The cab driver remained on scene, Sammon said. The condition of the driver was unclear, he said.

CNN’s Liam Reilly and Rob Frehse contributed to this report.