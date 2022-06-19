Teen killed, officer, 2 adults shot at unpermitted DC event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say a 15-year-old boy was shot to death and three adults, including a police officer, were wounded after a musical event lacking a permit erupted into chaos. The shooting took place Sunday night near 14th and U Streets NW, about 2 miles north of the White House. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III says the wounded police officer and the other adults were recovering at hospitals. Contee says officials will be speaking to event organizers and considering what legal action can be taken because the event lacked a permit.