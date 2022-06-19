Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Tensions between Russia and the West are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations’ biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali contend with a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency. Authorization for the operation is up for renewal this month, at a volatile time for the West African nation. U.N. Security Council members widely agree that the peacekeepers need to stay. But a council debate this week was laced with friction over France’s future role in Mali and the presence of Russian military contractors.