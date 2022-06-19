Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a government attorney for the Philippines was fatally shot in an Uber while visiting Philadelphia. Authorities say John Albert Laylo was heading to the airport with his mother early Saturday and was stopped in the Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania. Police say several rounds were fired into the Uber from a car that pulled behind and alongside it. Laylo was pronounced dead Sunday. No one has been arrested. Authorities have not offered a suspected motive. Philadelphia’s KYW-TV reports the consulate general of the Philippines said the victim was an attorney for its government.