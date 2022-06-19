Pakistan frees 20 Indian fishermen, dozens still in prison

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A prison official says Pakistan has freed 20 Indian fishermen who spent four years in prison in the port city of Karachi for violating the country’s territorial waters. The group left the prison Sunday and boarded a bus for the eastern city of Lahore carrying sweets and gifts handed out by a charity. The official said they would be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wahgah border crossing. Sheikh said there were still dozens of Indian fishermen in the prison awaiting release. Both India and Pakistan periodically arrest each other’s fishermen for allegedly crossing their maritime border in search of a better catch. But both sides every year release some prisoners after negotiating their release.