Israeli forces kill Palestinian near separation barrier

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man who the military says was trying to cross illegally into Israel through the West Bank separation barrier. Thousands of Palestinians enter Israel from the West Bank illegally every day through holes in the barrier, much of which is a towering wall but is also made up of fences prone to being damaged. But incidents like Sunday’s are rare. Israelis have been keenly focused on the illegal entry of Palestinians over recent months following a spate of attacks by Palestinians who snuck into Israel before carrying out killing sprees.